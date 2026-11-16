The Palm Springs Convention Center and Visit Greater Palm Springs are getting into the holiday spirit with a Holly Jolly Drive-In on Dec. 19 and 20.

The two-night event will feature classic holiday movies, a live DJ, concessions, free hot chocolate and a holiday village.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Frosty the Snowman will screen at 6:30 p.m., followed by Elf at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, guests can enjoy A Charlie Brown Christmas, followed by How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Organizers say the drive-in is a fun way for families and friends to celebrate the season with holiday entertainment and activities.