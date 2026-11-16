Travelers flying in and out of Palm Springs International Airport are being urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport following a weekend of nationwide flight disruptions.

The warning comes after a four-hour Federal Aviation Administration ground stop Friday that affected air traffic across the country, triggering thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

According to FlightAware, Palm Springs International Airport reported 14 delayed flights and 10 cancellations as of late Sunday morning.

While air travel is expected to move closer to normal today, some airlines may continue experiencing disruptions as they work through the backlog.

Airport officials are reminding passengers to confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving home.