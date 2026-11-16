A widespread service disruption affecting several major U.S. banks caused frustration for customers Monday as some reported problems accessing banking services and completing transactions.

Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and Bank of America were among the financial institutions experiencing service disruptions.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to the banks for information about the outage. Wells Fargo and Bank of America had not responded at the time of the report.

U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly affected but warned that some customers could experience delays when sending or receiving Zelle payments involving another financial institution.

“U.S. Bank systems are not directly impacted,” the bank said in a statement. “However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

At a Chase branch in Rancho Mirage, customers described confusion and frustration as they encountered problems completing routine transactions.

Teresa Torres, a Chase customer, said the outage was concerning, particularly after several other recent technology-related disruptions.

“You don't know if it's caused by somebody or it's just machinery default,” Torres said.

Torres said she was also trying to withdraw and deposit money while running errands as a caregiver but was unable to complete the transactions.

Another Chase customer, Victor Torsha, said he was not particularly concerned about the safety of his money but was more concerned about the reliability of the technology supporting banking services.

“It's Chase. I'm not worried about my money,” Torsha said. “It's pretty safe.”

A Chase spokesperson told NBC Palm Springs that the disruption was caused by a technical issue and was not related to a cyberattack.

“Due to a technological issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete,” Chase said in a statement. “But customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The bank also emphasized that the issue was technical and not cyber-related.

According to NBC News, the disruption had been mostly resolved by the time of the report, though customers were encouraged to check with their local branches or banking institutions before attempting transactions.

The outage highlights how heavily customers rely on digital banking systems for everyday transactions, including withdrawals, deposits and electronic payments.