Sheriff's Deputies Cite Vendors for Trespassing in Palm Desert Area

PALM DESERT (CNS) - Riverside County sheriff's deputies cracked down

on vendors accused of trespassing on private property in the Palm Desert area

in an operation that yielded 25 citations, authorities said today.



The Zero-Tolerance No-Trespassing operation occurred Friday in the

75000 block of Varner Road in Thousand Palms in response to multiple complaints

and concerns about public health, pedestrian safety, blocking business access

and refusing to comply with warnings and posted signage, according to Lt. Mike

Tapp.



``During the operation, 25 subjects were contacted and issued

citations for trespassing and other misdemeanor-related offenses,'' Tapp said.

``Nine individuals were released at the scene, and 16 were booked into the John

Benoit Detention Center. All individuals were released with a notice to appear

in court.''



The RCSO is committed to public safety beyond responding to calls for

service, Tapp said. ``This includes taking proactive steps to address

conditions which may impact the health, safety and quality of life in our

communities.''