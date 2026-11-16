Local & Community
Travel at SoCal, U.S. Airports Expected to Continue Recovering Monday
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - U.S. air travel is expected to be close to normal
today after a weekend of flight delays and cancellations frustrated
travelers, triggered by a roughly four-hour nationwide ground stop for all air
traffic by federal aviation officials.
Palm Springs International Airport warned on their website that
travelers should check their status directly with your airline before heading
to its airport because airlines may still have cancellations and delays.
The tracking website FlightAware was reporting 803 delayed flights
into or out of the U.S. at 3 a.m. Monday and 530 canceled flights across the
country, including 39 delayed flights and 26 cancelled flights from LAX. San
Diego International had 18 delayed and 10 cancelled.
As of late Sunday morning, FlightAware was reporting 17,670 delayed
flights and 2,218 canceled flights across the country, including 14 delays and
10 cancellations at Palm Springs International Airport, 246 delays and 72
cancellations at LAX, 49 delays and 16 cancellations at Orange County's John
Wayne Airport, and 163 delays and 36 cancellations at San Diego International
Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued the nationwide ground stop
Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time because of a communications
issue affecting all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, including the center
in Palmdale, officials said.
The order required all departing aircraft to remain on the ground
while technicians investigated the problem. Flights already in the air
continued to land, while inbound international flights were to be handled on a
case-by-case basis.
The ground stop was lifted at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, but widespread
delays and cancellations have continued.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday night at the
White House that aging air traffic control equipment and data-overloaded
routers triggered the disruption.
``What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system,''
Duffy said at an earlier news conference. ``Our routers actually got overloaded
with data.''
Duffy said the routers began providing inconsistent data, prompting
the FAA to shut down the system as a safety precaution. He said some routers
had been replaced, but older hardware failed.
On Saturday, Duffy elaborated on the cause of the problem.
``In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing
routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and
they were bringing it over to fiber,'' the secretary said. ``Either through
contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being
replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers
in our air traffic control system. So specifically, we had over 1,000
connection attempts every four to five seconds, and what that did was gave us
issues with our communication with airplanes, and it also caused some
disruption with our radar feeds.''
On Sunday, Duffy said ``we have the router; it's at the L3Harris lab
in Florida with FAA staff. We are doing a full review of the router and the
process that was used in El Dorado, Texas. The FBI has offered assistance.
President Trump actually had the whole of government on the phone on Friday,
(asking) `Has anyone seen footprints? Is anyone hearing chatter? Was this a
cyberattack from a foreign nation?'
``We have no indication that was at play here. We think it was the
installation of the router that was the bad actor. But we're open; if we see
something else we're going to continue to investigate,'' he added.
Other administration officials have also insisted there was no
indication the technical problems were the work of a cyberattack or AI mishap.
``We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of
anything AI-related. So we want to be clear that we have a equipment issue, and
we're working through what this defective piece of equipment was,'' FAA
Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also said the disruption
was a telecommunications outage and not a national security threat.
The outage occurred one day after the FAA announced an expansion of an
artificial intelligence-based flight-management system known as SMART, or
Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. The system,
initially used in the Washington, D.C., area, was being expanded to all 22 air
traffic control centers to reduce delays, cut fuel consumption and improve the
travel experience, according to the FAA.
It was unclear whether the SMART expansion was connected to Friday's
communications problem. Mullin said an investigation would determine whether
the system played any role.
Air Space Intelligence, the company that developed and operates the
SMART system, said in a post on X that the ground stop was not connected to its
technology.
``The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART
system, or any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC,'' the
company said.
Friday's FAA order also affected military aircraft operations,
including at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, where a spokesman identified
as a Department of War employee said the FAA's Notice to Airmen applied to
military flights. The official said Friday afternoon that no aircraft were
moving, or would move, ``until further notice'' from the federal government.
March is home to the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 452nd Air Mobility Wing,
which operates air tankers and cargo and troop-transport aircraft. The
aircraft sometimes operate on radio bands not used by civilian pilots and fly
military-only airways, but routinely transit civilian airspace.
Base officials could not be reached this weekend to confirm whether
air operations were back to normal.
The disruption marked only the second nationwide FAA ground stop since
the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The last one occurred in 2023, when
a pilot notification system failed.
By: City News Service
November 16, 2026
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