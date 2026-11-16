Travel at SoCal, U.S. Airports Expected to Continue Recovering Monday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - U.S. air travel is expected to be close to normal

today after a weekend of flight delays and cancellations frustrated

travelers, triggered by a roughly four-hour nationwide ground stop for all air

traffic by federal aviation officials.



Palm Springs International Airport warned on their website that

travelers should check their status directly with your airline before heading

to its airport because airlines may still have cancellations and delays.



The tracking website FlightAware was reporting 803 delayed flights

into or out of the U.S. at 3 a.m. Monday and 530 canceled flights across the

country, including 39 delayed flights and 26 cancelled flights from LAX. San

Diego International had 18 delayed and 10 cancelled.



As of late Sunday morning, FlightAware was reporting 17,670 delayed

flights and 2,218 canceled flights across the country, including 14 delays and

10 cancellations at Palm Springs International Airport, 246 delays and 72

cancellations at LAX, 49 delays and 16 cancellations at Orange County's John

Wayne Airport, and 163 delays and 36 cancellations at San Diego International

Airport.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued the nationwide ground stop

Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time because of a communications

issue affecting all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, including the center

in Palmdale, officials said.



The order required all departing aircraft to remain on the ground

while technicians investigated the problem. Flights already in the air

continued to land, while inbound international flights were to be handled on a

case-by-case basis.



The ground stop was lifted at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, but widespread

delays and cancellations have continued.



U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday night at the

White House that aging air traffic control equipment and data-overloaded

routers triggered the disruption.



``What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system,''

Duffy said at an earlier news conference. ``Our routers actually got overloaded

with data.''



Duffy said the routers began providing inconsistent data, prompting

the FAA to shut down the system as a safety precaution. He said some routers

had been replaced, but older hardware failed.



On Saturday, Duffy elaborated on the cause of the problem.



``In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing

routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and

they were bringing it over to fiber,'' the secretary said. ``Either through

contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being

replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers

in our air traffic control system. So specifically, we had over 1,000

connection attempts every four to five seconds, and what that did was gave us

issues with our communication with airplanes, and it also caused some

disruption with our radar feeds.''



On Sunday, Duffy said ``we have the router; it's at the L3Harris lab

in Florida with FAA staff. We are doing a full review of the router and the

process that was used in El Dorado, Texas. The FBI has offered assistance.

President Trump actually had the whole of government on the phone on Friday,

(asking) `Has anyone seen footprints? Is anyone hearing chatter? Was this a

cyberattack from a foreign nation?'



``We have no indication that was at play here. We think it was the

installation of the router that was the bad actor. But we're open; if we see

something else we're going to continue to investigate,'' he added.



Other administration officials have also insisted there was no

indication the technical problems were the work of a cyberattack or AI mishap.



``We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of

anything AI-related. So we want to be clear that we have a equipment issue, and

we're working through what this defective piece of equipment was,'' FAA

Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday.



Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also said the disruption

was a telecommunications outage and not a national security threat.



The outage occurred one day after the FAA announced an expansion of an

artificial intelligence-based flight-management system known as SMART, or

Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. The system,

initially used in the Washington, D.C., area, was being expanded to all 22 air

traffic control centers to reduce delays, cut fuel consumption and improve the

travel experience, according to the FAA.



It was unclear whether the SMART expansion was connected to Friday's

communications problem. Mullin said an investigation would determine whether

the system played any role.



Air Space Intelligence, the company that developed and operates the

SMART system, said in a post on X that the ground stop was not connected to its

technology.



``The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART

system, or any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC,'' the

company said.



Friday's FAA order also affected military aircraft operations,

including at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, where a spokesman identified

as a Department of War employee said the FAA's Notice to Airmen applied to

military flights. The official said Friday afternoon that no aircraft were

moving, or would move, ``until further notice'' from the federal government.



March is home to the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 452nd Air Mobility Wing,

which operates air tankers and cargo and troop-transport aircraft. The

aircraft sometimes operate on radio bands not used by civilian pilots and fly

military-only airways, but routinely transit civilian airspace.



Base officials could not be reached this weekend to confirm whether

air operations were back to normal.



The disruption marked only the second nationwide FAA ground stop since

the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The last one occurred in 2023, when

a pilot notification system failed.