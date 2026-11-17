The Braille Institute of America has opened a new location in Rancho Mirage, expanding access to low-vision services and technology for people across the Coachella Valley.

The center officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the launch of new resources designed to help people experiencing changes in their vision.

The Rancho Mirage location is part of Vision Support America, a Braille Institute initiative focused on making low-vision services more accessible to people at different stages of their vision journey.

Officials say the goal is not only to help people navigate vision loss, but also to encourage them to remain independent and continue participating in activities they enjoy.

“We're here to support you through your vision changes and not just at the end of your vision changes,” Melanie Hoyt-Ferroni, a Braille Institute representative said.

The center offers access to technology and other resources designed to help people adapt to changes in their vision.

That can include tools to help people continue pursuing hobbies, traveling and managing everyday activities.

“If you're an artist and you want to paint, we're going to find a way for you to continue your passion,” Ferroni said.

The institute is also showcasing technology designed to assist people with travel and navigation, including Meta smart glasses that officials say have helped members travel to different locations.

Community members were able to tour the new facility during the grand opening and learn more about the technology and services available to them and their loved ones.

Officials say the new center is intended to reinforce a broader message: experiencing vision changes does not have to mean giving up independence or the activities that bring people joy.

The Rancho Mirage location will provide another resource for Coachella Valley residents looking for support as they navigate changes to their vision.