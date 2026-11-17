Local & Community
Braille Institute opens new Rancho Mirage location and expands low-vision services
The Braille Institute of America has opened a new location in Rancho Mirage, expanding access to low-vision services and technology for people across the Coachella Valley.
The center officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the launch of new resources designed to help people experiencing changes in their vision.
The Rancho Mirage location is part of Vision Support America, a Braille Institute initiative focused on making low-vision services more accessible to people at different stages of their vision journey.
Officials say the goal is not only to help people navigate vision loss, but also to encourage them to remain independent and continue participating in activities they enjoy.
“We're here to support you through your vision changes and not just at the end of your vision changes,” Melanie Hoyt-Ferroni, a Braille Institute representative said.
The center offers access to technology and other resources designed to help people adapt to changes in their vision.
That can include tools to help people continue pursuing hobbies, traveling and managing everyday activities.
“If you're an artist and you want to paint, we're going to find a way for you to continue your passion,” Ferroni said.
The institute is also showcasing technology designed to assist people with travel and navigation, including Meta smart glasses that officials say have helped members travel to different locations.
Community members were able to tour the new facility during the grand opening and learn more about the technology and services available to them and their loved ones.
Officials say the new center is intended to reinforce a broader message: experiencing vision changes does not have to mean giving up independence or the activities that bring people joy.
The Rancho Mirage location will provide another resource for Coachella Valley residents looking for support as they navigate changes to their vision.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
November 17, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: cooler weather is headed our way!
🥅🔥 EIGHT ROUNDS. ONE BIG WIN. THE FIREBIRDS GET IT DONE! 🔥 No goals in overtime meant it was time for a shootout thriller at Acrisure Arena — and the Firebirds delivered! Eduard Sale and John Hayden came through in the first six rounds, while Ostman made clutch saves to keep Coachella Valley alive. Then, in the eighth round, JUGNAUTH SEALED THE DEAL! 🚨 The eight-round shootout is officially the longest in Firebirds franchise history, breaking the previous record of seven rounds. Now THAT’S how you finish a game! 🐦🔥🏒 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena #Hockey ShootoutWin
Headline: He Cleans Wheelchairs for FREE — And the Story Behind It Is Amazing! At just 21 years old, Dean Lopez is turning his passion for car detailing into something much bigger. After a simple act of kindness went viral, he and his business partner began cleaning and restoring wheelchairs for free. They’ve already helped hundreds of people, including veterans and wheelchair athletes. And Dean says it’s something he never wants to stop doing. Watch his inspiring story! #ActsOfKindness #WheelchairCommunity #GoodNews #NBCPalmSprings #CommunityHeroes
Remember shopping at Toys “R” Us? The iconic toy retailer is making a comeback just in time for the holidays! Toys “R” Us has opened more than 160 standalone stores nationwide, including locations in California. Some even feature candy shops and cafes! And there’s more: a new store is planned for New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. Looks like the holiday wish list just got a little longer! #ToysRUs #HolidayShopping #RetailNews #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Jadarius Hester with the jump pass TD, 2) Anthony Hodge with the rushing TD, 3) Jayden Ayers with the rushing TD, 4) Jacob Vann with the Saftey, or 5) Jadarius Hester with the rushing TD #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Meet Linda from Memphis. 👋 After hours of flight delays at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), Linda and other stranded passengers found themselves without food vouchers, hotel accommodations or even food options once airport restaurants and vending machines closed. Why were there no food options available at PSP for passengers stranded at the airport last night? Have a similar experience or additional information? Email our newsroom at news@nbcpalmsprings.com.
Passenger at Palm Springs International Airport, Kaitlyn James expresses frustration over airlines communications and operations during the almost 5 hour, nationwide, FAA ground stop #faa #groundstop #continuingcoverage #reactions #localnews
After over 4 hours of fully stopped departures, passengers make their way back to the Palm Springs International Airport after the nationwide ground stop was lifted #groundstop #faa #update #coachellavalley #760
You asked what those 39,000 public records actually uncovered. Here are the receipts. #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ISSUES NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP, HALTING DEPARTURES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on our socials and story posts for the latest updates #breakingnews #faa #nbcpalmsprings #groundstop #nationalnews