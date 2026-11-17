Local & Community
Cybersecurity Experts Warn Locals Amid Growing Outages and Data Breaches
Recent service outages and cybersecurity breaches across the country are raising concerns among Coachella Valley residents about the safety of their personal information.
From a nationwide ground stop affecting flights to local bank service disruptions and Apple Pay outages impacting thousands of users, recent incidents have left many wondering how vulnerable their personal information may be.
Cybersecurity experts say many of these disruptions are part of efforts to identify and fix vulnerabilities within major technology systems.
Catherine Karo, founder of cybersecurity company ZoraSafe, says some outages occur when organizations take systems offline to address potential security threats before they become bigger problems.
Karo points to recent cybersecurity concerns involving CrowdStrike's Falcon software as an example of why organizations may temporarily take systems offline to patch vulnerabilities.
While large-scale cyberattacks and service disruptions are often outside an individual's control, Karo says there are steps people can take to protect themselves.
She recommends being cautious about which applications are installed on personal devices, freezing credit when possible, and paying close attention to who receives money through digital transactions.
As outages and cybersecurity threats continue to make headlines, some local residents believe these disruptions are becoming an unfortunate reality of an increasingly technology-dependent world.
Experts say staying informed and practicing good cybersecurity habits can help reduce the risk of falling victim to scams and other online threats.
For continued updates on cybersecurity concerns and service disruptions, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.
By: Brett Rosen
November 17, 2026
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