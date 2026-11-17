Desert Hot Springs City Council is set to meet Tuesday night to vote on approving $78,000 a year for the police department’s license plate reader cameras. The vote would combine three separate camera purchases into one yearly cost.

The police department has used automated license plate reader cameras for more than a decade. Police use the cameras to find vehicles tied to criminal investigations, track down stolen cars, and help locate missing and at-risk people, according to a staff report from Police Chief Steven Shaw.

The council approved the program back in April 2018. It passed a resolution allowing police to use license plate readers under California Senate Bill 34, the state law that requires agencies to have privacy and security rules for the data the cameras collect.

However, the council never voted on the cameras themselves. The department added Flock Safety as one of its camera vendors in August 2021, starting with six cameras paid for with a federal Justice Assistance Grant. It added 10 more cameras in December 2021 and another 10 in March 2023. The city manager approved all three purchases because each one fell within the city manager’s spending authority, according to the staff report.

Each round of cameras has its own billing cycle, because the yearly contract for a camera starts when it’s installed. That leaves the city paying three separate Flock bills every year. The cameras first cost $2,500 each per year, though the price rose to $3,000 per camera in 2024. That brings the yearly total for all 26 cameras to $78,000.

Tuesday’s vote would not buy any new cameras. Instead, the council is being asked to approve the $78,000 as one combined yearly cost going forward. Meanwhile, the police department is working with Flock to merge the three bills into a single yearly payment.

The money is already set aside. The council approved the camera costs in June 2025 as part of the city’s two-year budget. The city still owes Flock $60,000 for the rest of this budget year, according to the staff report. Funding for future years would go through the city’s regular budget process.

The department publishes how it uses the cameras on its Flock transparency portal. Over the last 30 days, the cameras recorded 171,484 different vehicles, and officers searched the data 225 times. The cameras alert officers when they spot a vehicle listed as stolen, connected to an Amber Alert, or flagged by investigators during a case. The department keeps the data for 30 days and shares it with over 300 agencies across California, including Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Indio police, as well as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. The list also includes Cal Fire and other fire departments, district attorney’s offices, the California Department of Corrections, and social services departments in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 11-999 Palm Drive.



