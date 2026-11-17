Mama’s House Ministries welcomed the community back for its third annual Welcome Back Tea on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The well-attended fundraiser took place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

The organization provides housing and support at no cost to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Services include counseling, educational classes and babysitting, all aimed at helping women build a better future.

Organizers say their mission is to offer women a safe place, support and hope during a challenging time.

This year's event also featured guest speaker Pamela Turner, who has been involved in charitable fundraising throughout the Coachella Valley for more than 35 years.