A new center designed to support people living with vision loss opens today in Rancho Mirage.

The Braille Institute and Vision Support America are hosting an opening celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new facility on Rancho Mirage Lane.

The 5,200-square-foot center includes a technology lab, an adaptive teaching kitchen and an outdoor path where visitors can practice navigating safely.

Officials say all services at the center will be provided free of charge.

Hands-on workshops focused on low vision skills are scheduled to begin in December. Topics will include kitchen skills, lighting tips and learning how to use a cell phone.

The new facility is designed to help people with vision loss build skills and maintain independence in their daily lives.