Palm Springs leaders will present their vision and plans for the city's future during the annual State of the City address today in downtown Palm Springs.

Mayor Naomi Soto and members of the City Council will discuss what the city has accomplished over the past year, along with priorities and projects planned for the future.

The presentation will take place at the Plaza Theatre. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m.

The evening will open with a performance by local dance students and wrap up with a preview of upcoming holiday events in Palm Springs.

The event is free and open to the public.