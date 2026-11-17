A familiar face from live shopping TV will lead this year’s Festival of Lights Parade down Palm Canyon Drive. QVC host and Palm Springs resident Alberti Popaj will be the Celebrity Grand Marshal of the 34th annual parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The day before the parade, the city will honor Popaj with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The dedication ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in Downtown Park at 230 N. Museum Drive.

Several other grand marshals will join Popaj in the parade. Actress Mackenzie Foy, known for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” and Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” is the Young Celebrity Grand Marshal. The Community Grand Marshals are Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, representing Adopt the Arts; actress and part-time Palm Springs resident Mädchen Amick, known for “Riverdale” and “Twin Peaks”; and Palm Springs Police Chief Kyle Stjerne with his wife, former KESQ-TV news anchor Brooke Beare Stjerne. The Coachella Valley Scorpions, the 2025 national champion pickleball team, will also ride along as the parade’s “Grand Marshals of the Dink” and play pickleball along the route.

The parade starts at 5:45 p.m. and has a new route this year. It begins at Baristo Road and heads north on Palm Canyon Drive to Tachevah Road. This year’s theme is “Desert Dreaming: A Retro Holiday Christmas.” The parade will have lighted floats, giant character balloons, marching bands from across California, and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Changels Choir from Adopt the Arts, the Coachella Valley High School EXLP Dancers, and the Cathedral City High School Ballet Folklórico are also set to perform.

You can also watch the parade live on NBC Palm Springs.



