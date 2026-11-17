RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The financial position of Riverside County

government in the current fiscal year is slightly better -- by million of

dollars -- than was first anticipated, according to a report that the Board of

Supervisors will review today.



In its final meeting for November, the board will receive the

Executive Office's first-quarter 2026-27 tally of revenue and liabilities,

showing nominal growth in available funding, though a structural budget deficit

persists.



``The county continues to face an operating imbalance and anticipated

departmental funding needs that are not yet incorporated into the preliminary

year-end projection,'' according to the first-quarter report. ``The improved

starting position provides flexibility to manage those pressures; it does not

establish that ongoing revenues are sufficient to support ongoing expenditures

or new recurring commitments.''



Figures showed the composite discretionary revenue at $1.406 billion,

compared to an initial projection in June of $1.386 billion -- a difference of

roughly $21 million.



The higher sum was documented along with a larger estimate of the

first-quarter reserve pool, which was $718 million, compared to an initial

estimate of $650 million, the report stated. Deficit spending will push the

total down to $662 million in the couple of months, however.



The increased revenue stemmed, in part, from higher-than-expected

interest earnings on the county's fixed-instrument investments, as well as

unspent money from departments returned to the General Fund after the end of

2025-26, according to officials.



The reserve pool would've been closer to $800 million but for the fact

the board has already engaged in covering ``just-in-time'' expenses

incurred by agencies in the first quarter of 2026-27.



``The county ended the previous fiscal year in a stronger position

than projected but still used reserves to address funding needs,'' according to

the report.



The red ink will require ongoing allotments to wipe from the county's

ledger to the end of June.



``The county's response to the remaining funding gap continues to rely

on the fiscal management strategies presented during budget adoption,'' the

Executive Office stated. ``These include continuation of the discretionary

General Fund hiring freeze; maximum fill rates that permit hiring in designated

mission-critical classifications within approved staffing limits; attrition and

position management; expenditure controls; operational efficiencies; and

pursuit of alternative funding sources.''



On June 23, the board formally adopted a $10.36 billion budget for the

current fiscal year. That appropriations plan represented a roughly 3.5%

increase from the 2025-26 budget, which totaled $9.98 billion.



Augmented outlays authorized by the board during budget hearings

included $8.5 million more for the county Sheriff's Department, $679,000 more

for the District Attorney's Office and $250,000 more for the Department of

Animal Services.



The increased allotment to the Sheriff's Department was well below

what Sheriff Chad Bianco insisted he needed to preclude patrol deputy layoffs.

He told the board that without another $250 million, he'll end up slashing over

600 deputies from payrolls in the next few years.



``This is a massive number that we cannot recover from,'' he said.

Supervisor Jose Medina told Bianco to live with it.



``The pain needs to be distributed across the county departments,''

the supervisor said. ``As important as public safety is, it cannot be helped

not to feel some of the pain (of spending caps).''



This year's blueprint indicated that 30% of allocations will be

dedicated to health and hospital services, followed by 23% for public safety

units, 19% for human services, 11% for public works, 9% for internal support to

departments and 7% for agencies dedicated to various governmental operations,

such as the Office of County Counsel.