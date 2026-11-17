Local & Community
Report: County's Financial Position Modestly Stronger Than First Thought
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The financial position of Riverside County
government in the current fiscal year is slightly better -- by million of
dollars -- than was first anticipated, according to a report that the Board of
Supervisors will review today.
In its final meeting for November, the board will receive the
Executive Office's first-quarter 2026-27 tally of revenue and liabilities,
showing nominal growth in available funding, though a structural budget deficit
persists.
``The county continues to face an operating imbalance and anticipated
departmental funding needs that are not yet incorporated into the preliminary
year-end projection,'' according to the first-quarter report. ``The improved
starting position provides flexibility to manage those pressures; it does not
establish that ongoing revenues are sufficient to support ongoing expenditures
or new recurring commitments.''
Figures showed the composite discretionary revenue at $1.406 billion,
compared to an initial projection in June of $1.386 billion -- a difference of
roughly $21 million.
The higher sum was documented along with a larger estimate of the
first-quarter reserve pool, which was $718 million, compared to an initial
estimate of $650 million, the report stated. Deficit spending will push the
total down to $662 million in the couple of months, however.
The increased revenue stemmed, in part, from higher-than-expected
interest earnings on the county's fixed-instrument investments, as well as
unspent money from departments returned to the General Fund after the end of
2025-26, according to officials.
The reserve pool would've been closer to $800 million but for the fact
the board has already engaged in covering ``just-in-time'' expenses
incurred by agencies in the first quarter of 2026-27.
``The county ended the previous fiscal year in a stronger position
than projected but still used reserves to address funding needs,'' according to
the report.
The red ink will require ongoing allotments to wipe from the county's
ledger to the end of June.
``The county's response to the remaining funding gap continues to rely
on the fiscal management strategies presented during budget adoption,'' the
Executive Office stated. ``These include continuation of the discretionary
General Fund hiring freeze; maximum fill rates that permit hiring in designated
mission-critical classifications within approved staffing limits; attrition and
position management; expenditure controls; operational efficiencies; and
pursuit of alternative funding sources.''
On June 23, the board formally adopted a $10.36 billion budget for the
current fiscal year. That appropriations plan represented a roughly 3.5%
increase from the 2025-26 budget, which totaled $9.98 billion.
Augmented outlays authorized by the board during budget hearings
included $8.5 million more for the county Sheriff's Department, $679,000 more
for the District Attorney's Office and $250,000 more for the Department of
Animal Services.
The increased allotment to the Sheriff's Department was well below
what Sheriff Chad Bianco insisted he needed to preclude patrol deputy layoffs.
He told the board that without another $250 million, he'll end up slashing over
600 deputies from payrolls in the next few years.
``This is a massive number that we cannot recover from,'' he said.
Supervisor Jose Medina told Bianco to live with it.
``The pain needs to be distributed across the county departments,''
the supervisor said. ``As important as public safety is, it cannot be helped
not to feel some of the pain (of spending caps).''
This year's blueprint indicated that 30% of allocations will be
dedicated to health and hospital services, followed by 23% for public safety
units, 19% for human services, 11% for public works, 9% for internal support to
departments and 7% for agencies dedicated to various governmental operations,
such as the Office of County Counsel.
By: City News Service
November 17, 2026
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