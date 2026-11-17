Local & Community
Riverside County Revenue Comes in Above Forecast, but Budget Deficit Remains
Riverside County's finances are coming in better than expected, but officials say the county still isn't generating enough revenue to cover its ongoing expenses.
The Board of Supervisors is getting its first look at the county's quarterly financial report this morning in Riverside.
The report shows general-purpose revenue at approximately $1.4 billion, about $21 million higher than officials projected in June.
The increase is being attributed to higher-than-expected interest earnings and money returned by county departments that did not spend their full budgets last year.
The county's reserves also came in higher than anticipated, currently totaling about $718 million.
However, continued deficit spending is expected to reduce those reserves to approximately $662 million in the coming months.
To help address the budget gap, the county is keeping its hiring freeze in place.
Despite the better-than-expected revenue numbers, officials say the county still faces a financial challenge in balancing ongoing expenses with available funding.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 17, 2026
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