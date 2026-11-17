A San Bernardino man has pleaded guilty to a multimillion-dollar unemployment fraud scheme involving stolen identities and the names of state prison inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 55-year-old Arthur Marquez submitted 124 fraudulent unemployment applications between February 2020 and August 2023.

The applications used personal information from identity theft victims and people incarcerated in California state prisons who were not eligible for unemployment benefits.

Investigators say the applications falsely claimed the individuals had lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lived and worked in California.

The scheme resulted in approximately 2.1 million dollars in losses to the California Employment Development Department and the U.S. Treasury.

Marquez pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for February 18, 2027.

A co-defendant, 45-year-old Lisa Puente of Rialto, also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced January 7, 2027.

Multiple federal and state agencies investigated the case.