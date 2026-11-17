A new resource for people living with vision loss is opening in Rancho Mirage, offering free programs and services designed to help individuals maintain their independence.

Vision Support America and the Braille Institute are celebrating the grand opening of the Coachella Valley Center Tuesday, November 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Located at 42525 Rancho Mirage Lane, the new facility will provide support for people of all ages and at every stage of vision loss.

The Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization that has spent more than 100 years providing programs, classes and services to people who are blind or have low vision. Its offerings serve children and adults, from families with babies born with vision conditions to seniors experiencing age-related eye conditions.

All services are provided free of charge through donor support.

The organization operates seven centers throughout Southern California, along with remote programming, a library and nationwide programs including the Braille Challenge and Cane Quest.

The grand opening celebration will include tours of the new facility, opportunities to meet staff and instructors, a visit to the Inspiration Garden and light refreshments.

Organizers say the center is designed to help people experiencing vision changes discover new ways to live independently and access the support they need.