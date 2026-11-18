PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Painter, illustrator and designer Josh Agle,

otherwise known as ``Shag,'' will serve as the celebrity tree lighter during

next month's annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at One Tram Way.

``The tramway is so iconic to Palm Springs, it seems only natural that

I've included it in a number of my works through the years,'' Agle said in

a statement. ``Therefore, I couldn't be happier to serve as the tramway's 2026

holiday tree lighter.''

Shag's artwork has been influenced by the desert landscape, mid-

century architecture and leisure lifestyle, and has been exhibited across the

United States, Europe, Japan and Australia.

He has created work for several companies, including Coca-Cola, ``Star

Wars'' and Apple TV.

The ceremony will be emceed by KESQ Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans

and will feature a performance by the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Choir

and the lighting of the 45-foot tree, which is comprised of thousands of LED

lights.



