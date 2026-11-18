A local nonprofit that works to protect the Coachella Valley’s desert landscapes is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year tonight in La Quinta.

Friends of the Desert Mountains focuses on land conservation, education, and research across the valley. Money raised at its annual Friends and Champions event will help the group conserve land, connect people to the natural world through education and outdoor experiences, and support research throughout the Coachella Valley, according to organizers.

“Friends and Champions is about celebrating what makes this valley special and bringing people together around the work of protecting it,” said Tammy Martin, the nonprofit’s executive director.

The evening includes dinner along with live and silent auctions. One auction item is a private tour and reception at Lawrence Welk’s former home ahead of next year’s Modernism Week. Others include a custom electric bike tour along the CV Link, and an original signed oil painting by a 12-year-old artist who won the youth art contest at this year’s Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Silverrock Park, 51900 Silverrock Way. Tickets start at $200 and are available on the organization’s website.



