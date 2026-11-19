Three months after a vehicle crashed into Burger Box and forced the Indio restaurant to close for repairs, the local business is once again serving customers.

Burger Box recently began a soft reopening, bringing employees back to work and allowing longtime customers to return while the restaurant prepares for an official reopening later this month.

Owner Anthony Ruiz said the rebuilding process has been difficult, but support from the Coachella Valley community helped the restaurant and its employees during the closure.

“We were able to raise $3,000 thanks to the community on GoFundMe, which we were able to help our non-immediate family workers,” Ruiz said.

The restaurant has undergone repairs and organizational changes as Ruiz and his team prepare to move forward.

During the soft reopening, customers were able to enjoy meals outside the restaurant as employees returned to the grills and resumed serving the community.

For longtime customers Sandra and Mario Guevara, the reopening was welcome news.

“We come here a lot,” Sandra Guevara said. “We've been coming since I think I was like 12 when I first came here.”

The couple said they were unsure whether the restaurant would be able to reopen after the crash.

“We didn't know if it was going to be repaired or not,” Guevara said. “So thank God it did.”

The couple said Burger Box has remained a favorite because of its familiar food and connection to the community.

“We love it because it's basic and it's very, very fulfilling and tasty,” they said.

Ruiz said the restaurant is now preparing for its next chapter, with changes to the restaurant's front, management and internal organization.

He said the business is planning a grand reopening on Nov. 23.

For Ruiz, the reopening represents more than simply returning to business. It is an opportunity to rebuild the restaurant and reconnect with the customers who supported it through a difficult three months.

As Burger Box prepares for its official reopening, Ruiz said he is looking forward to welcoming back longtime customers and continuing to serve the Indio community.