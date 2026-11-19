Burger Box is getting ready to welcome customers back after a car crashed through the front of the local restaurant more than three months ago, leaving the business unable to operate.

The crash happened in August and caused extensive damage, forcing the restaurant to close while repairs and reconstruction took place.

Now, owner Anthony Ruiz says the restaurant has been completely rebuilt, with staff back in the kitchen preparing food and getting ready for a full reopening.

Ruiz says the recovery was a lengthy process that began with rebuilding the damaged front wall and structure. Once the building was approved as safe to enter, crews moved on to the interior reconstruction.

The restaurant has already started a soft opening and is preparing for its official reopening on Monday, November 23.

For Ruiz and his staff, the reopening marks an important milestone after months of work to get the local business back on its feet.

Burger Box has been a longtime favorite for some Coachella Valley customers, and the restaurant is looking forward to welcoming those familiar faces back.

NBC Palm Springs will have more from inside the rebuilt restaurant, including an interview with Ruiz and reaction from longtime customers.