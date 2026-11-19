A longtime Coachella Valley music group is working to rebuild its membership and introduce a new generation to the joy of singing together.

The California Desert Chorale has been bringing voices together across the valley for more than 30 years. But like many performing arts organizations, the group saw its membership decline during the pandemic.

Now, the chorale is working to find its rhythm again by welcoming new singers, attracting larger audiences and expanding its fundraising efforts.

President Rick Eisenhardt says the organization is looking for more members, donors and grant funding to help support its future.

For soprano Sandra Ville, singing with the group is about more than music. She says performing together creates a sense of warmth and connection that can deeply move both singers and audiences.

New Artistic Director Michael Condari says music has a unique ability to bring generations together, creating meaningful experiences through shared performances.

The chorale is encouraging interested singers to audition as it works to strengthen the organization and reach more people throughout the Coachella Valley.

Information about auditions, upcoming concerts and the new season is available on the California Desert Chorale's website.

For the group, the goal is about more than filling seats or adding voices. It's about keeping music alive and bringing the community together.