The Coachella Valley Filipino Festival is back for a third year, and organizers say this one will be bigger than the last two. The free festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Downtown Park in Palm Springs, and for the first time, it’s stretching across three days.

Festival director Michael Milan says the event is about more than a party. He says it’s about visibility, and “making sure that there’s awareness around the contributions that Filipino-Americans have made, in particular in the Coachella Valley.”

Many people don’t know how deep those roots go. Milan says Filipinos first came to the valley as migrant workers on farms in the eastern Coachella Valley, starting in the 1930s and lasting through the 1960s. Today, the community is closely tied to the valley’s large health care industry, which serves a big retirement population. “Wherever you have health care, you’re going to have Filipinos,” Milan said.

That connection is the focus of the weekend’s first event. On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., the Palm Springs Cultural Center will host a free screening of “Nurse Unseen,” a documentary about Filipino nurses in the U.S. The film traces how colonial ties between the Philippines and the United States shaped this workforce, and it follows nurses who worked the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic while also facing a rise in anti-Asian hate. Emmy Award-winning director Michele Josue will answer questions after the film, in a conversation moderated by Manny the Movie Guy. The screening is free, though organizers ask people to RSVP ahead of time.

Saturday’s festival brings lumpia, lechon, and Filipino fusion dishes from vendors across Southern California, along with live music, dance performances, guest DJs, and handmade goods from local artisans. Milan’s advice for anyone heading out is to bring an appetite and some money to support the small business owners, though not an umbrella, since the forecast looks good.

The weekend wraps up Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Ubae Drag Brunch at The Social Cafe & Lounge on East Tahquitz Canyon Way, featuring Filipino drag performances, with brunch and bottomless mimosa packages available. The name is a play on ube, the purple root related to the sweet potato and yam that’s a staple of Filipino desserts. Tickets cost $44.52 per person.

You can see the full vendor lineup and more details on the festival website.



