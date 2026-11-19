Desert Hot Springs city leaders have approved an annual $78,000 expense for police license plate cameras, but they want a closer look at how the technology is being used before considering another contract.

The City Council unanimously approved the funding Tuesday night for the Police Department's 26 Flock Safety cameras. The vote combines three separate camera purchases into one annual cost.

The city manager previously approved the individual purchases without a City Council vote.

While council members expressed support for the technology, they said they want more information about its effectiveness, potential drawbacks and how other police departments are using similar systems.

One council member called for a broader discussion before the next budget year, including hearing directly from police about the benefits and any negative experiences associated with the cameras.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department publishes information online about its camera usage. According to the department, camera data is retained for 30 days and shared with more than 300 agencies across California.

Those agencies include police departments in Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Indio, as well as district attorneys' offices, fire departments and social services agencies in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Council members say they want to better understand the technology and its regional data-sharing practices before the next contract comes up for consideration.