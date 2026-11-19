The spirit of giving brought the Cathedral City community together Wednesday night as Dinner With Patsi returned to raise money for the Cathedral City High School Performing Arts Program.

The monthly event is a tradition in Cathedral City, with each gathering hosted at a local restaurant and benefiting a different nonprofit organization in the community.

This month's fundraiser took place at Brunch 101, where supporters gathered for dinner to help keep the arts thriving for local students.

The program recently presented Of Mice and Men. Its director, Dr. Ray Franz, says the support from Patsy and the community means a great deal to the students.

Franz says Patsi has been supporting the performing arts program for several years and has become like family to the students and staff. Students have also volunteered at community events, helping with setup, decorations and outreach.

The program is continuing its community partnership Thursday night with a special performance of Love Letters benefiting both the performing arts program and the Cathedral City Senior Center.

Dinner With Patsy offers residents an opportunity to enjoy a meal while supporting organizations that make a difference in Cathedral City.