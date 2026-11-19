Local & Community
Festival Theaters Reportedly Dropped From 2027 Palm Springs International Film Festival
A longtime screening location may be missing from next year's Palm Springs International Film Festival.
According to a report by The Desert Sun, Festival Theaters will not be used for the 2027 festival. The event draws thousands of moviegoers to the Coachella Valley and brings business to hotels, restaurants and shops throughout the region.
The reason for the reported change has not been confirmed. During a discussion on The Rogan Report, host Fred Rogan said the program had contacted both the theater and festival organizers. Festival representatives were working on a statement, while the theater had not responded at the time of the broadcast.
Contributors Don Vickers and Tammy Black discussed what the change could mean for downtown Palm Springs. Black pointed to the theater's location near major hotels and the convenience of being able to walk between screenings, restaurants and other businesses.
The panel also raised questions about whether the decision involved financial negotiations or other business considerations. Black said she understood the theater's owner had wanted to continue working with the festival.
It remains unclear whether the change will affect the number of screenings or where those screenings will take place. The festival's explanation and the theater's response had not been received at the time of the discussion.
By: Fred Roggin
November 19, 2026
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