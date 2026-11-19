Local & Community
Food Now Helps Feed Hundreds of Desert Hot Springs Families Ahead of Thanksgiving
Food Now in Desert Hot Springs is helping local families prepare for Thanksgiving with its annual turkey and food distribution.
The organization, which has served the community for 50 years, works to make sure residents have access to food and other assistance. As grocery prices continue to rise, food distributions have become an important resource for families struggling to make ends meet.
Food Now currently helps feed more than 600 people every week, and board members say that number could continue to grow.
Volunteers play a major role in keeping the organization running. Among them is 96-year-old Rose Hargand, who has volunteered with Food Now for more than 20 years.
Hargand says her experience raising six children has given her a personal understanding of how important food assistance can be for families.
The organization is also preparing for a major expansion. Food Now plans to move into a new warehouse-style facility on Santa Cinta Lane, just a few minutes from its current location.
The new building will provide approximately twice the space, allowing the organization to better manage food distribution and expand its services as demand grows.
Board members say the current facility has limited space and can be difficult to navigate, making the move an important step for the organization's future.
The new location is expected to open by March 1, potentially sooner, giving Food Now more room to serve families in need throughout Desert Hot Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
ammoth Mountain is getting buried in snow! More than 20 to 32 inches of fresh snow have fallen in the past 24 hours, with more on the way today and overnight. And look at these guys go! Getting a ski resort ready for opening day is no easy job. There’s a whole lot of hard work happening behind the scenes before the first skiers hit the slopes! 🎥 Video: Matt Williams, Mammoth Mountain #MammothMountain #CaliforniaSnow #SierraNevada #WinterWeather #Snowfall
A Pacific storm system, fueled by an atmospheric river, spread heavy rain and mountain snow throughout California on Wednesday and will continue to do so into Thursday.
Taylor Swift made her return to the Country Music Awards for the first time in 13 years, performing a mashup of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You.”
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: hot air balloon, or Filipino festival?
119 JOBS AT RISK… BUT FREE GOLF? DRD warned of major cuts if Measure P failed. Now a three-year free golf agreement is raising questions about taxpayer money and priorities. Watch the full Roggin Report at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley#DesertRecrestionDostrict
Clouds of gas that erupted from California’s Chiquita Canyon Landfill were released due to routine drilling operations, according to the LA County Fire Department. They said the gasses are naturally occurring and don’t pose a risk to the public.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE STORY: BURGER BOX IS HOLDING A SOFT-LAUNCH RE-OPENING. NBC Palm Springs @maria_nvtv got a tour of the fully restored restaurant. Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 to see the full rebuild and learn when the official re-opening is happening #burgerbox #760 #localbusiness #exclusivestory #reopening
NBC Palm Springs Volunteer day at Food Now in Desert Hot Springs
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: White meat, dark meat, or vegetarian?
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: cooler weather is headed our way!