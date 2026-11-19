Food Now in Desert Hot Springs is helping local families prepare for Thanksgiving with its annual turkey and food distribution.

The organization, which has served the community for 50 years, works to make sure residents have access to food and other assistance. As grocery prices continue to rise, food distributions have become an important resource for families struggling to make ends meet.

Food Now currently helps feed more than 600 people every week, and board members say that number could continue to grow.

Volunteers play a major role in keeping the organization running. Among them is 96-year-old Rose Hargand, who has volunteered with Food Now for more than 20 years.

Hargand says her experience raising six children has given her a personal understanding of how important food assistance can be for families.

The organization is also preparing for a major expansion. Food Now plans to move into a new warehouse-style facility on Santa Cinta Lane, just a few minutes from its current location.

The new building will provide approximately twice the space, allowing the organization to better manage food distribution and expand its services as demand grows.

Board members say the current facility has limited space and can be difficult to navigate, making the move an important step for the organization's future.

The new location is expected to open by March 1, potentially sooner, giving Food Now more room to serve families in need throughout Desert Hot Springs.