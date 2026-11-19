A play exploring the challenges of Alzheimer's disease is taking the stage in the Coachella Valley.

Green Room Theatre Company, in partnership with the local Alzheimer's Association, is presenting "Last Lists of My Mad Mother" this weekend, Nov. 20-22.

After opening last weekend in Indio, the production is now moving to the R.A.P. Foundation building on Eclectic Street in Palm Desert, one block west of Cook Street.

Director Don Cilluffo says the play follows a daughter caring for her mother near the end of her life as she struggles with Alzheimer's disease.

He says the story highlights the emotional challenges of caregiving, while also finding moments of humor along the way.

The production features some dark humor, but organizers say audiences have responded positively.

The opening night performance in Indio drew a full house.