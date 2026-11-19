Dan Rossi with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter joined us in studio with Austin, a dog who has quickly become one of the shelter’s favorites. Austin came to the shelter back in July after a good Samaritan found him running loose near the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Austin has been living with a foster, though she is traveling, so he’s back at the shelter for now. His foster has been caring for animals for nearly 30 years and says he’s one of the best dogs she has ever had. She describes him as affectionate, very gentle with people and happiest when he’s close to his humans. The shelter is hoping to find him a forever home by next weekend.

His foster had his DNA tested, and Austin is 88% Siberian Husky and 12% Alaskan Malamute, which basically makes him a sled dog. He’s strong, loves to play, run and hike, and gets along great with other dogs. Austin is also good with new people, enjoys car rides, knows his basic commands and is housetrained. He’s very food motivated, which makes him easy to work with, and after a long day outside he’s just as happy cuddling on the couch.

If you’d like to meet Austin in person, he’ll be at the Santa Paws adoption event at Mathis Home this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shelter also has plenty of cats looking for homes, and to help, it’s running a Black Friday special with 75% off adoption fees for cats and kittens. If you adopt a second cat, that adoption fee is waived completely.

You can browse all of the shelter’s adoptable animals on its newly redesigned website at psanimalshelter.org.



