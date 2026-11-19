Local & Community
New LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival Coming to Palm Springs in May 2027
A new comedy festival celebrating LGBTQ+ performers and entertainment is coming to downtown Palm Springs next spring.
The inaugural Curveball Comedy Festival is scheduled to take over the historic Plaza Theatre May 8 through May 16, 2027.
The lineup includes comedian Tig Notaro, Bob the Drag Queen, Jonathan Van Ness, Joel Kim Booster and Kristen Key. The festival will also feature The Game Show, with Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers.
Organizers say the weeklong event will bring together stand-up comedy, live podcasts and special collaborations, offering a variety of performances throughout the festival.
They say Palm Springs' inclusive community and established entertainment scene make it a natural fit for an event celebrating LGBTQ+ talent.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday.
The festival adds another major entertainment event to the downtown Palm Springs calendar, with performances planned at one of the city's historic venues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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