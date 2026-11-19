The City of Palm Springs has a new interim fire chief, and he is a familiar face within the department.

Jeff Van Lierup has spent nearly 25 years with Palm Springs Fire, working his way through multiple positions before stepping into the department's top leadership role.

Van Lierup joined the department in 2001 as a reserve firefighter through a pilot program designed to bring more people into the fire service.

Over the years, he has been involved in major city projects and served as operations deputy chief for about a year and a half before moving into the role of administrative deputy chief.

Now, one of the projects he's watched develop for years is finally moving forward: the planned renovation or rebuild of Fire Station 1.

Van Lierup says there has been discussion about the station's future for nearly as long as he's been with the department, and he is pleased to see the project gaining traction.

His priorities also include supporting department employees, strengthening relationships among firefighters and maintaining connections with the community.

The department handles nearly 13,000 calls for service each year, and Van Lierup says making sure firefighters have the support and resources they need is essential.

He describes his leadership philosophy simply: employees come first, followed by the community they serve.

Van Lierup says he would welcome the opportunity to become fire chief permanently, but his immediate focus is doing the best possible job for the department and the people of Palm Springs.