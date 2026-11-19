RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The public portal of the Riverside County Superior

Court website remained inaccessible today, preventing access to defendants'

records, information on hearings and other details, stemming from efforts to

patch an unspecified security vulnerability that impacted court systems

statewide.



``We recognize how important timely access to court records and

information is to the communities we serve,'' county Court Executive Officer

Jason Galkin said in a statement Wednesday. ``While we work toward restoring

online access, we are taking additional steps to ensure the public can continue

obtaining information and assistance through our courthouses and call

centers.''



Galkin said for public access to criminal and civil records, parties

are welcome to visit the courthouses themselves, where clerical staff are

available to provide information if visitors have case numbers handy. If they

don't have a case number, searches can be conducted at $15 per search. Requests

can also be submitted via mail, but fees are also required.



Further details are available at rrs.riverside.courts.ca.gov.



The outage was initiated early Friday afternoon by the court's

security vendor, Los Angeles-based Journal Technologies Inc. In a statement

earlier this week, the company said court systems across the state serviced by

Journal Technologies had been affected, including in Los Angeles County.



The intrusion on databases was described only as ``suspicious

automated activity.''



``We immediately initiated containment measures in coordination with

our external security specialists and advised affected customers to temporarily

suspend public portal access while the issue was investigated and appropriate

security measures implemented,'' Journal Technologies said.



``Our investigation has found no evidence to date that criminal

justice information has been exposed,'' the company added. ``Our engineering,

security and operations teams have been working ... to address the identified

vulnerabilities and implement additional safeguards. Public portals will be

restored once the necessary updates have been applied, tested and verified.''



A precise timetable wasn't provided, and the Superior Court didn't

have any additional details Wednesday afternoon.

``While temporary interruptions are disruptive, we believe that

maintaining appropriate security controls before restoring public access is the

responsible course of action,'' JT said.



The outage at first affected all systems, including the internal

portal accessible only to judges, attorneys and clerks. That led to a system-

wide disruption to numerous hearings -- and even prevented arraignments,

according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.



The internal network was back online Monday morning, removing

obstacles to court personnel, including judicial officers and prosecutors,

ensuring hearings were back on track. But the public portal's status hasn't

changed.



Visitors attempting to access the portal Wednesday continued to

encounter a message stating, ``Our Public Access Portal is currently offline.

We are aware of the disruption and are actively working ... to resolve the

issue.''



Disruptions to the portal were common in the first several months

following a January 2025 changeover in the electronic case management system,

handled by Journal Technologies. Since that time, there have been periodic

issues preventing online searches, but those have generally been corrected in

less than a day.