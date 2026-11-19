Local & Community
Public Access to Superior Court Web Portal for Searches Still Not Possible
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The public portal of the Riverside County Superior
Court website remained inaccessible today, preventing access to defendants'
records, information on hearings and other details, stemming from efforts to
patch an unspecified security vulnerability that impacted court systems
statewide.
``We recognize how important timely access to court records and
information is to the communities we serve,'' county Court Executive Officer
Jason Galkin said in a statement Wednesday. ``While we work toward restoring
online access, we are taking additional steps to ensure the public can continue
obtaining information and assistance through our courthouses and call
centers.''
Galkin said for public access to criminal and civil records, parties
are welcome to visit the courthouses themselves, where clerical staff are
available to provide information if visitors have case numbers handy. If they
don't have a case number, searches can be conducted at $15 per search. Requests
can also be submitted via mail, but fees are also required.
Further details are available at rrs.riverside.courts.ca.gov.
The outage was initiated early Friday afternoon by the court's
security vendor, Los Angeles-based Journal Technologies Inc. In a statement
earlier this week, the company said court systems across the state serviced by
Journal Technologies had been affected, including in Los Angeles County.
The intrusion on databases was described only as ``suspicious
automated activity.''
``We immediately initiated containment measures in coordination with
our external security specialists and advised affected customers to temporarily
suspend public portal access while the issue was investigated and appropriate
security measures implemented,'' Journal Technologies said.
``Our investigation has found no evidence to date that criminal
justice information has been exposed,'' the company added. ``Our engineering,
security and operations teams have been working ... to address the identified
vulnerabilities and implement additional safeguards. Public portals will be
restored once the necessary updates have been applied, tested and verified.''
A precise timetable wasn't provided, and the Superior Court didn't
have any additional details Wednesday afternoon.
``While temporary interruptions are disruptive, we believe that
maintaining appropriate security controls before restoring public access is the
responsible course of action,'' JT said.
The outage at first affected all systems, including the internal
portal accessible only to judges, attorneys and clerks. That led to a system-
wide disruption to numerous hearings -- and even prevented arraignments,
according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.
The internal network was back online Monday morning, removing
obstacles to court personnel, including judicial officers and prosecutors,
ensuring hearings were back on track. But the public portal's status hasn't
changed.
Visitors attempting to access the portal Wednesday continued to
encounter a message stating, ``Our Public Access Portal is currently offline.
We are aware of the disruption and are actively working ... to resolve the
issue.''
Disruptions to the portal were common in the first several months
following a January 2025 changeover in the electronic case management system,
handled by Journal Technologies. Since that time, there have been periodic
issues preventing online searches, but those have generally been corrected in
less than a day.
By: City News Service
November 18, 2026
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