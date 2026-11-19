Riverside County taxpayers paid around $3.19 million for Sheriff Chad Bianco’s security detail from October 2025 to October 2026, according to a recent report from the County Auditor-Controller.

The costs cover security personnel, along with travel, lodging, and transportation. However, the report goes beyond day-to-day security. It also lists trips the detail made to events tied to Bianco’s campaign for governor, including political debates, a podcast appearance out of state, and his election night gathering in Eastvale.

Supervisor Jose Medina asked for the audit and shared his reaction on social media, calling it “a significant amount of taxpayer money” and saying “the public deserves to understand how those dollars were spent.”

“Transparency and accountability are fundamental responsibilities of county government, and this report provides important information for the public,” Medina said.

The Sheriff’s Department disputes the idea that the detail was about politics. In a statement to NBC Palm Springs, the department said Bianco, like many other elected officials, faces credible threats, and that a dedicated security detail was needed.

“This is not about status, convenience, or political preference,” the department said. “It is about taking legitimate threats seriously, protecting the sheriff who is entrusted with serving the public.”



