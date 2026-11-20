Local music, vendors and community giving are coming together Friday, November 21, for a Cans for a Cause concert at Coachella Valley Brewing.

Organized by local artists Ivy the Giant and DJ C4, the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and encourages attendees to bring three canned food items or make a $5 donation for entry. Guests can enjoy live bands, hip-hop performances, local vendors, giveaways and an after-party.

Proceeds and food donations will benefit the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, which provides services to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity throughout the valley.

Organizers say the donations will help support families and individuals in need, especially during the Thanksgiving season.

Those unable to attend can support the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission by visiting cvrm.org and clicking Donate.