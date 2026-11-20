The Coachella Valley Filipino Festival returns to downtown Palm Springs for its third year, expanding to multiple days of food, entertainment and cultural celebrations.

Festival activities begin with a screening of the documentary Nurse Unseen at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, followed by vendors and festivities around downtown park. Museum Drive and part of Baristo Road will close to accommodate the event.

Participating businesses are also joining the celebration. The Social Cafe will host a Filipino drag brunch Sunday featuring performances by Vanity Jones and a special menu combining traditional Filipino dishes with brunch favorites.

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert will also host a food drive, encouraging festivalgoers to bring nonperishable food donations to support local families during the Thanksgiving season.

Organizers say participation has grown significantly, with more than twice as many people expected compared to last year.

The festival celebrates Filipino culture while bringing the community together through food, entertainment and giving back.