A new chapter for the arts is underway in Palm Springs as DEZART PLAYHOUSE celebrates the grand opening of its Phase II project.

City officials, community leaders and arts advocates gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic property, originally designed by mid-century modern architects Robson Chambers and Albert Frey.

The building was acquired just two years ago and has since been transformed into a state-of-the-art professional theater.

DEZART PLAYHOUSE will serve as a permanent home for live theater performances and community events, adding to Palm Springs' growing arts and cultural scene.