Congressman Raul Ruiz has introduced new legislation aimed at improving healthcare access and addressing health disparities in tribal communities.

The Native Health and Wellness Act of 2026 would establish grant programs to expand preventative care and strengthen public health services in tribal communities.

The proposal also aims to develop the next generation of Native American healthcare workers through mentorships, hands-on training and career development opportunities.

The legislation is supported by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.

Ruiz says the goal is to address long-standing health disparities affecting American Indian and Alaska Native communities.