The 12th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival is underway, bringing three days of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food, and spectacular nighttime displays. Saturday night's highlights include a performance by Robin Thicke, the official Balloon Glow, and a drone light show.

The skies are taking center stage in Cathedral City as the 12th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway, bringing a weekend of entertainment and family fun to the Coachella Valley.

Festival gates opened at 3 p.m. Saturday, welcoming guests to an evening filled with food vendors, carnival games, shopping, and activities for the entire family.

The entertainment lineup continues Saturday night with singer Robin Thicke scheduled to take the main stage at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will then light up with the festival's official Balloon Glow, followed by a drone light show scheduled for 7:45 p.m., giving attendees a spectacular way to experience the celebration after sunset.

The three-day festival continues through Sunday, offering another opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities in Cathedral City.

With live entertainment, family activities, and dazzling nighttime displays, the annual event is bringing the community together for a weekend of fun and celebration.