A 15-year-old Indio resident is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Coachella earlier this month.

Investigators say the juvenile suspect was taken into custody Friday in connection with the November 10th shooting near Peter Pendleton Elementary School.

According to authorities, sheriff's deputies responded to the area and found 18-year-old Angel Luna, a Desert Hot Springs resident, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Luna was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old suspect has since been booked into juvenile hall on a murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.