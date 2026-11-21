The Coachella Valley was filled with culture, food, and celebration Saturday as the third annual Filipino Festival returned to downtown Palm Springs.

The free community event brought together residents and visitors to celebrate Filipino heritage, featuring more than 60 vendors, traditional dance performances, live music, authentic Filipino food, and family-friendly activities.

Organizers also used the celebration as an opportunity to give back, collecting food donations for the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

Local businesses also had a chance to share their heritage with the community. One Filipino restaurant vendor told us the festival provides an opportunity to showcase his own culture while introducing attendees to the flavors and traditions of the Philippines.

While Saturday's festival wrapped up at 6 p.m., the celebration continues Sunday with a Filipino drag show at The Social Cafe and Lounge in Palm Springs. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The weekend festivities highlight the diversity of the Coachella Valley while bringing the community together through food, entertainment, and cultural traditions.