It's a calendar with a cause — bringing together firefighters, adorable puppies, and a mission to help animals find their forever homes.

Palm Springs Life has teamed up with the Palm Springs Fire Department to create a one-of-a-kind calendar featuring local first responders posing alongside lovable, adoptable animals.

The calendar launch was recently celebrated at Denny's in downtown Palm Springs, where families gathered for free breakfast and to support the community initiative.

The calendars are available for $20, with proceeds benefiting Animal Samaritans and supporting its efforts to help more animals find loving homes.

You can purchase a calendar online at PalmSpringsLife.com.

It's a chance to support a great cause while bringing home a little extra cuteness for the year ahead.