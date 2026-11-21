Pop star Miley Cyrus reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in Palm Springs on Saturday, according to TMZ.

The ceremony took place at a private residence and featured white floral arrangements and an outdoor setting, according to reports.

Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were among those reportedly in attendance.

The wedding comes about a year after the couple's engagement. Cyrus and Morando have been romantically linked since 2021.

The reported ceremony brings additional celebrity attention to Palm Springs, a popular destination for private gatherings and high-profile events.