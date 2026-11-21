A little holiday magic — and plenty of puppy love — filled Mathis Brothers in Indio as the store hosted its special Santa Paws event Saturday.

The festive gathering welcomed adoptable animals from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, giving some four-legged friends a chance to meet potential families and find their forever homes.

Local vendors also joined in on the celebration, creating a family-friendly atmosphere to kick off the holiday season.

Attendees enjoyed activities including face painting, selfies with Santa, and even free pup cups for their furry companions.

But beyond the holiday fun, the event had a bigger mission: helping shelter animals find loving families.

For these adoptable pets, the greatest gift this holiday season could be a place to call home — and a family to call their own.