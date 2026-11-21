Authorities have confirmed the death of a missing 19-year-old Marine following an extensive search in Twentynine Palms.

Marriner Richards was first reported missing on November 7 and was last seen leaving Tortoise Rock Casino.

Community search groups later discovered Richards' body inside an abandoned building along Adobe Road, approximately three minutes from the casino and less than ten minutes from the Marine Corps base.

His death has left the community mourning as family, friends, and supporters remember his life and service.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday in Twentynine Palms in honor of Richards.

The gathering will give the community an opportunity to come together, remember the young Marine, and pay tribute to his life and service.