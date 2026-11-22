A unique calendar is bringing together local heroes and furry friends, all while raising money for two important causes in the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs Life has teamed up with the Palm Springs Fire Department to create a one-of-a-kind 2027 calendar featuring local first responders posing with adorable, adoptable animals.

The project benefits the Palm Springs Fire Association's effort to restore El Diablo, the department's original 1931 fire engine, as well as Animal Samaritans and its veterinary clinics, no-kill shelter, and community programs.

The calendar's launch was celebrated at Denny's in downtown Palm Springs, where families gathered for a free breakfast and a chance to support the community.

Organizers say the project is about more than just a calendar. It's an opportunity to recognize local firefighters while helping animals in need find their forever homes.

Calendars are available for $20, with proceeds supporting both organizations.

The 2027 calendar is available for purchase at palmspringslife.com.