Local & Community
Rock Legends Come Together to Support Music Education Through Adopt the Arts
Some of rock music's biggest names are coming together to support music education for local students.
Adopt the Arts is hosting a screening of the Sound & Vision Awards concert film, featuring performances honoring rock legends Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler. The film captures collaborations between well-known rock artists during a benefit concert held in Palm Springs in March.
The event also marks the release of a limited-edition double vinyl album featuring performances from that concert.
Proceeds will benefit Adopt the Arts, a nonprofit organization that provides music instruction, instruments, teacher support, and performance opportunities for elementary school students. The organization currently serves more than 4,000 students at eight public schools across Southern California, including schools in the Coachella Valley.
Organizers say the event will include a community screening at 3 p.m., followed by an evening screening and record release celebration at 7 p.m.
The event combines a celebration of rock music with a larger effort to expand access to music education for students throughout the region.
By: Alondra Campos
November 22, 2026
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