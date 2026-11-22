A local coffee shop is celebrating one year of serving customers in the Coachella Valley.

Saguaro Coffee, located in downtown Indio, marked its first anniversary with a special celebration highlighting the business and the community that has supported it over the past year.

The coffee shop is known for roasting its own coffee beans and offering a variety of specialty coffee drinks, matcha, and other handcrafted beverages.

NBC Palm Springs caught up with the shop's owner, who shared the significance of reaching the one-year milestone and what the anniversary means for the business.

As Saguaro Coffee enters its second year, the shop says it hopes to continue growing its presence in downtown Indio and serving the local community.