A popular breakfast spot in the Coachella Valley is expanding with a second location.

Breakfast Republic officially opens its newest restaurant in Palm Springs on Tuesday, following the success of its Palm Desert location.

Founder and CEO Johan Engman says the restaurant's success comes from its team, food innovation and unique atmosphere.

He says the restaurant focuses on keeping its menu fresh while creating a fun dining experience with colorful decor and hidden details throughout the space.

Engman and Chef Danny Villegas highlighted some of the restaurant's most popular dishes, including breakfast jambalaya, steak and eggs, and cinnamon roll pancakes topped with candied walnuts.

The breakfast jambalaya puts a twist on the traditional Southern dish, adding eggs and a mild blend of spices.

Breakfast Republic first opened in San Diego in 2015 and has since expanded to several locations across Southern California.

Engman says the decision to open a second location in the Coachella Valley came after positive feedback from customers in Palm Desert.

He says local residents have already expressed excitement about having another location closer to home.

The Palm Springs restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week, year-round.