Burger Box in Indio is celebrating its official reopening after a hit-and-run damaged the business last August.

The restaurant welcomed customers back with full operations following a soft launch last week.

Co-owner Anthony Ruiz says the downtime gave the business an opportunity to upgrade its equipment and systems, helping improve service and reduce wait times.

Ruiz says customers can still expect the same burgers, fries and shakes.

Looking ahead, he says the restaurant is planning several improvements, including a new sign and more community events.

Ruiz also hopes to use the restaurant's space to host local vendors, giveaways and other activities.

He says another goal is to take Burger Box on the road through mobile operations at local events and festivals.

Ruiz says he also wants to create opportunities for other small businesses and find more ways to give back to the community.

Burger Box is now welcoming customers back for regular business operations in Indio.