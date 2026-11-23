California Highway Patrol officers will be increasing patrols across the region this Thanksgiving holiday, targeting drivers who put themselves and others at risk.

The annual enforcement period begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday night.

Officers throughout Riverside County will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, along with motorists speeding or committing other traffic violations.

CHP says last year's Thanksgiving enforcement period resulted in approximately 1,200 DUI arrests statewide.

Twenty-five people also died in crashes and other incidents on roads under CHP jurisdiction during that period.

Local law enforcement agencies will also conduct targeted patrols and DUI checkpoints throughout the holiday weekend.

Authorities are reminding drivers to plan ahead, avoid driving impaired and make arrangements for a sober ride if they plan to drink or use substances that could affect their ability to drive.

With more people expected to travel for the holiday, officials are urging motorists to slow down, stay alert and make safety a priority.

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