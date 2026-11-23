Three friends from the Coachella Valley are taking their hometown sound to one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

The DJ trio known as Close Friends Only is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a full-circle moment for a group that started out making music and throwing parties in a parent's backyard.

Founded in 2021, the group gradually grew from local backyard shows to performances across the country, building a following through their energetic DJ sets and humorous online videos. They have also performed at major electronic music events, including Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

When the group learned they had been selected to play Coachella, they decided to share the news with the people who had been part of their journey from the beginning.

They brought their closest friends together under the pretense of conducting interviews about their relationships with the group. Instead, they secretly recorded their reactions as they revealed the big news.

For the three DJs, the opportunity means more than just reaching a major festival stage. They say representing the Coachella Valley and their Mexican heritage makes the moment even more meaningful.

Growing up, one member recalls watching the Coachella fireworks from his backyard, never imagining he would one day perform at the festival himself.

Close Friends Only is scheduled to take the stage Friday.

To see the full interview: https://www.nbcpalmsprings.com/local-and-community/2026/11/23/we-sat-down-with-local-dj-group-close-friends-only-ahead-of-coachella-festival-debut